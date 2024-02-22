Advertisement

Viral: Many thousands of people have died as a result of frightfully frequent accidents on Indian roadways. Roads that are not well maintained, old cars, reckless driving, and disobeying traffic laws are among the key causes of India's high rate of fatal traffic accidents. Over 110,000 people are said to die in road accidents in India annually, according to police reports. The majority of vehicles engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic infractions are, as usual, motorcycles. A bus and scooty crash in Hyderabad was captured on camera that went viral recently.

The Horrifying Video

A scooty driver in Hyderabad attempted a daring move on the highway, disobeying traffic signals, and was nearly crushed by a passing bus. Even though the rider survived the deadly collision, there are still a number of concerns about his negligence. The scooty driver's careless stunt at the T-Intersection has everyone in a panic since the driver may have lost both of his legs in the collision. An X, formerly Twitter, user Lokendra Singh uploaded a video of the incident along with the caption, “35% of the crashes occurs at the T-Intersections. It can be prevented by following basic #RoadSafety Principle “STOP, LOOK & GO.”

35% of the crashes occurs at the T-Intersections.

It can be prevented by following basic #RoadSafety Principle "STOP, LOOK & GO"



Video Source: @safecars_india@HYDTP @Team_Road_Squad @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/v064tMfbkn — Lokendra Singh (@HYDTrafficMan) February 21, 2024

Since it was uploaded, the video has received a lot of views, likes, and comments. "These bikers don't see anything on either side," a user commented. "They strive to fit in wherever there is a space. Big cars appear like toys to kids until they are squashed beneath them." Another user remarked, "It's like if they stop they have to step in hot lava! At times feels like they can't brake or control the vehicle if not in motion! How much can 1 be so busy they don't have time to stop look and proceed for their own safety! It just isn't bikes. At times cars too. Big suvs"