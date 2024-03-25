Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:31 IST
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Carves Mini Version Of Ram Lalla Statue In Ayodhya
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the artist behind the main idol of Ram Lalla for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has carved a miniature version of the beloved deity
Ayodhya (UP): Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the artist behind the main idol of Ram Lalla for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has carved a miniature version of the beloved deity.
Yogiraj shared pictures of his creation on social media, where they quickly gained attention.
In his social media post on X he writes, “After the selection of the main idol of Ram Lalla, I carved another small Ram Lalla murti (stone statue) in my free time at Ayodhya,”.
Arun Yogiraj's Social Media Post:
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj earlier shared a glimpse of the special tools he used to create the eyes of the main Ram Lalla statue.
Yogiraj, is involved in this profession since 2008, has got national and international recognition for his artistry.
Some of his notable works include the 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, and the 21-foot-tall Hanuman statue in Mysore District's Chunchanakatte.
