Updated May 6th, 2022 at 16:56 IST

Seasoned robber held for stealing mobile phone in Motia Khan area

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old seasoned criminal was arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of a man at a liquor shop in north Delhi, police said on Friday.

According police, the accused is a habitual criminal with a history of involvements in 50 cases of robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act registered in several police stations.

A case was registered on Thursday at Sadar Bazar Police Station on the complaint of one Mahender Kumar regarding theft of his mobile phone at a liquor shop near Motia Khan, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused as Rahul, a resident of Multani Dhanda. A raid was conducted and Rahul was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused has confessed to swiping the man’s phone in Motia Khan liquor shop on Wednesday, police said. PTI ABU NIT VN VN

Published May 6th, 2022 at 16:56 IST

