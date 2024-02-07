Advertisement

Sir Creek: The landscape of Sir Creek is a desolate plain undergoing a transformation with the initiation of seaweed farming. This area, covering a 96 km tidal estuary known for Pakistan boat incursions in Kutch, is the site of a project identified as the 'highest priority national strategic project along India-Pak waters.' The initiative is led by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Veraval, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

The goal, as per reports, is to improve the lives of fishermen in villages near the sensitive international border by supplementing their income. This, in turn, contributes to enhancing the security of the critical border area. Suresh Kumar, the nodal officer overseeing the project, stated, "This area has India's highest tidal amplitude." The project utilises advanced HDPE raft-based seaweed farming technology specifically designed for this region, showcasing adaptability to extreme ocean weather changes.

Specialised Strategy to Facilitate Farmers

The CMFRI plans to install 240 specialised rafts at strategic locations, including Kori and Padala marine waters and 24 other villages in three talukas in Kutch. Each raft, costing Rs 16,000 with a 20-year lifespan, will allow fishermen to undertake eight harvests per year, producing a total of 3,200 kg of seaweed annually. With seaweed fetching a market price of Rs 15 to Rs 18 per kg, the economic impact of the initiative is substantial.

Recognizing the commercial potential, the CMFRI has developed an entrepreneurial model for commercial production. Training sessions will be conducted to equip community members with the necessary skills for seaweed farming. Following the success of the seaweed farming experiment, a strategy for commercial production and economic viability for the coastal community has been presented to the Prime Minister's Office.

Massive Employment Tactic

Seaweed, with its diverse applications in cosmetics, animal food, human food, fertiliser, industrial gums, and chemicals, holds great promise. The project aligns with the Seaweed Mission launched in 2021, aiming to cultivate seaweed in 10 million hectares or 5 percent of the exclusive economic zone area of India. Government estimates suggest that this initiative could generate employment for nearly 50 million people by increasing seaweed production from 30,000 tonnes per annum to 11 MT by 2025.

Divu D, a senior scientist and principal investigator, highlighted the project's strategic significance for India, aiming to tap into the vast potential of seaweed farming in strategic and unexplored locations. Swathi Lekshmi, the scientist in charge at the Veraval regional station of CMFRI, mentioned the success of the pilot project at three sites – Padala and two at Kori – using innovative raft grids. The plan is to extend these installations to other selected locations, including Juna Bundar, Luni, Nana Layja, and Zarpara.