Sec 144 Clamped Near Delhi's Vijay Chowk Ahead of Parliament Budget Session

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Section 144 has been imposed near Delhi's Vijay Chowk, said officials. However, no official traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police.

Vijay Chowk is a square on Kartavya Path connecting Rastrapati Bhawan in west and India Gate in east direction. It is widely known for hosting Beating Retreat, an event organised every year on January 29 to mark the end of the Republic Day Celebrations.