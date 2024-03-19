Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Trader For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the city as the BJP leaders staged a massive protest over Sunday's incident where a shopkeeper was thrashed by a mob for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during ‘Azan.'

The BJP leaders including MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje joined the protest in Bengaluru, expressing solidarity and demanding justice for Mukesh, the shopkeeper who was thrashed by a group of men near Siddanna Layout.

The incident was reported on Sunday in the city after a few Muslim youths questioned Mukesh for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during the ‘Azan’, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the latter, claimed reports.

"I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it is time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife," said the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five men for playing loud music.

Mukesh during protest in Bengaluru | Image@ANI

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the men coming to the shop and initiating an argument. Subsequently, one of the men grabbed the shopkeeper by his collar, prompting the latter to hit him back in self-defense.

Showing support to Mukesh, several right-wing outfits gathered near the Siddanna Layout to stage protest seeking stringent action against the accused.

Recalling the incident, Mukesh said, “If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me.”



