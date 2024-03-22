×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Section 144 Imposed in Hyderabad Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed in Hyderabad: Section 144 Imposed in Hyderabad: Hyderabad will go to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 13

Reported by: Digital Desk
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions
Section 144 Imposed in Hyderabad | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, section 144 has been imposed in Hyderabad. The decision to impose restrictions in Hyderabad and Secunderabad has been made in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Election Commission on June 8, 2023. These restrictions aim to maintain public order and peace in the respective areas. The restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force till June 6.

Section 144 in Hyderabad: List Of Restrictions

People are banned from carrying licensed arms throughout the election period.
The issuance of new arms licenses is suspended till the Lok Sabha election 2024.
Any display of arms during political rallies or gatherings in support of candidates is strictly prohibited.

Hyderabad Elections 2024

Hyderabad will go to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 13 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

