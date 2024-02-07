English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till February 16

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the city on Tuesday which will go on till February 16.

Isha Bhandari
Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till February 16
Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till February 16 | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has issued stringent orders prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and processions in the city until February 6, citing concerns about the potential breach of peace. The decision comes in response to intelligence indicating the likelihood of disturbances, particularly in light of the announced protests by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his thousands of supporters, scheduled to commence on January 26.

Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, has declared plans for massive protests in Mumbai, demanding the issuance of a blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificate to all Marathas. This announcement has heightened security concerns, leading to the imposition of the ban on assemblies and processions.

Advertisement

The order, issued on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, aims to prevent any potential breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, danger to human lives, and loss of property. The prohibition came into effect on Tuesday and will remain valid for the next 15 days.

As per the order, any assembly of five or more persons, processions, and the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifying instruments, musical bands, and bursting of crackers during processions are strictly prohibited. Exceptions to the ban may be granted by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, with supervisory officers exempted from the prohibition.

Advertisement

The order emphasizes that investigations and legal proceedings can be initiated, continued, or enforced during this period. Penalties, forfeitures, or punishments incurred for contraventions of this order may be imposed as if the order had not expired.

The city remains on high alert as authorities aim to maintain public safety and prevent any potential disruptions during the specified period.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World13 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement