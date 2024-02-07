Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:52 IST
Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till February 16
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the city on Tuesday which will go on till February 16.
Mumbai: Mumbai Police has issued stringent orders prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and processions in the city until February 6, citing concerns about the potential breach of peace. The decision comes in response to intelligence indicating the likelihood of disturbances, particularly in light of the announced protests by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his thousands of supporters, scheduled to commence on January 26.
Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, has declared plans for massive protests in Mumbai, demanding the issuance of a blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificate to all Marathas. This announcement has heightened security concerns, leading to the imposition of the ban on assemblies and processions.
The order, issued on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, aims to prevent any potential breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, danger to human lives, and loss of property. The prohibition came into effect on Tuesday and will remain valid for the next 15 days.
As per the order, any assembly of five or more persons, processions, and the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifying instruments, musical bands, and bursting of crackers during processions are strictly prohibited. Exceptions to the ban may be granted by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, with supervisory officers exempted from the prohibition.
The order emphasizes that investigations and legal proceedings can be initiated, continued, or enforced during this period. Penalties, forfeitures, or punishments incurred for contraventions of this order may be imposed as if the order had not expired.
The city remains on high alert as authorities aim to maintain public safety and prevent any potential disruptions during the specified period.
