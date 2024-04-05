×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Section 144 Imposed in Noida and Greater Noida Till April 26: What's Allowed, What's Not

Restrictions under CrPc section 144 will be put in place across Noida and Greater Noida until April 26 coinciding with the Lok Sabha election day here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Section 144 Imposed in Noida and Greater Noida Till April 26: What's Allowed, What's Not | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Noida: Restrictions under CrPc section 144 will be put in place across Noida and Greater Noida until April 26 coinciding with the Lok Sabha election day here, said an order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar police. 

Prompted by the upcoming festivals such as Chaitra Nav Ratri, Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ramnavmi, the police has put the restrictions to address the planned protests and the scheduled Lok Sabha election during this period. 

The police on Wednesday stated in the order that in view of all this, the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out. The order added, “In order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that any mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create an unfavorable environment.”

Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya pointed out that the order is being passed ex-parte dur to the urgency of the situation and the paucity of time. 

Section 144 Put in Noida, Greater Noida: What's Allowed, What's Not

- The order restricts the private drones use within 1 km radius of government establishments. 

-It puts a prohibition carrying sticks, rods, swords, tridents  and firearms in public places. 

- The order also prohibits unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorized processions or demonstrations including political or religious ones. 

- The order contoured that in unavoidable situations, permission will have to be taken from the police commissioner or the additional commissioner of police or deputy commissioner of police zone concerned. 

-The order has put a complete prohibition on Namaz, pooja, or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places and public routes. 

-No person should involve or encourage others to offer puja, namaz at disputed sites where the practice is not occurring. 

- No one should insult each others religious scriptures or display religious flags, banners posters on religious places or walls not assist anyone in such actions.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

