English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Section 144 Imposed, Internet Services Suspended In Bengal’s Sandeshkhali | Top Updates

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Ronit Singh
Section 144 Imposed, Internet Services Suspended In Bengal’s Sandeshkhali | Top Updates
Section 144 Imposed, Internet Services Suspended In Bengal’s Sandeshkhali | Top Updates | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district amid local women holding protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, police said on Saturday.

With sticks and brooms in their hands, local women took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protest intensified on the second day on Friday.

Advertisement

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said.

Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

Advertisement

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

Meanwhile, Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement