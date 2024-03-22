×

March 22nd, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Secure Release of Indian Fishermen Detained in Lanka, TN CM Tells Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to secure the immediate release of all the Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities, and also their boats, besides extend necessary legal assistance to the fishermen detained by Lanka.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
TN CM MK Stalin writes to EAM Jaishankar to secure release of 23 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Lankan Navy
Secure Release of Indian Fishermen Detained in Lanka, TN CM Tells Centre | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to secure the immediate release of all the Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities, and also their boats, besides extend necessary legal assistance to the fishermen detained by Lanka.

In the past two weeks alone, 76 fishermen have been detained, he said and called for "decisive action without any further delay to address this festering issue and to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected fishermen." "Further legal assistance needs to be provided for the fishermen who have been sentenced by the Sri Lankan Courts," Stalin said in a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

Expressing "grave concern" over the recent apprehension of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, the Chief Minister said over the past few weeks there have been multiple occurrences of fishermen from India being detained by Sri Lankan authorities, causing distress and uncertainty among their families and communities.

On March 21, 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and five mechanised boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy and in the past two weeks alone, 76 fishermen have been detained, he explained. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:09 IST

