Ayodhya: There are just three days left before the freshly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya is officially inaugurated. In light of this, the city has increased security to guarantee the seamless execution of rites and ceremonies.

Ten most important things to know about Ayodhya's security condition.

To ensure that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony runs smoothly, the authorities are taking preventative measures. Personnel from the UP Police and Rapid Action Force have been deployed.

Reports from today state that 13,000 security personnel have been sent out.

Additionally, UP Anti Terror Squad has been implemented to guarantee that every ceremony runs without a hitch.

Drone surveillance is being carried out by the Ayodhya UP police, who have very high tech security measures in place.

Police officers stationed at their posts with walkie-talkies and security jackets on. Security personnel without uniforms are also stationed at the Ayodhya.

According to reports, CCTV cameras with night vision capabilities have been put in Ayodhya to provide adequate safety and security.

Over 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI cameras are installed.

A mechanism in place to identify history sheeters.

Drones are deployed along the Sarayu River

Tight security resulted in more checks and stops, as well as restricted traffic flow.

Ayodhya: Fourth day of 'Pran Pratishta' rituals begins

At nine in the morning today, sacred fire was lit at the temple to start the fourth-day ceremonies.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple housed the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on Thursday. It will be bestowed with four abodes: 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medical habitation), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron dwelling), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode).

The idol will then be stored in grains for a later time, and then in saffron.

On January 22, Ayodhya will host the Pran Pratishta event. The primary rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' will be performed by a group of priests under the leadership of Lakshmikant Dixit, however Prime Minister Narendra Modi will execute some of the ceremonies.



