Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Security Beefed Up In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Jamia After Centre Officially Notifies CAA

Delhi had witnessed communal riots in 2020 over the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Security Beefed Up in Shaheen Bagh After CAA Implementation
Security Beefed Up in Shaheen Bagh After CAA Implementation | Image:Republic Digital
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Security measures have been intensified in northeast Delhi, as well as sensitive areas such as Shaheen Bagh and Jamia, across the national capital, following the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday. Police personnel and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in some parts, with flag marches being conducted in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi.  

For the unversed, Delhi had witnessed communal riots in 2020 over the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens). "Safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," DCP Northeast Joy Tirkey told PTI.

He further said that intensive patrolling and checking is being carried out by northeast district police personnel and paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas. "Everyone is requested to follow the safety instructions. We have intensified night vigil along with paramilitary forces. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation. We took out flag marches for the safety of every single common," the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 were notified, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

