Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Security Blanket For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir Visit on 7th March

The Jammu and Kashmir police's specialized black panther vehicles have been strategically stationed at key public gathering locations to ensure swift response.

Reported by: Arawat Mehraj
Enhanced Security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir Visit on 7th March
Enhanced Security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir Visit on 7th March | Image:Republic
Jammu and Kashmir: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated visit to Kashmir, significant security measures have been meticulously put in place to ensure a safe and secure environment.

An official, speaking to Republic on condition of anonymity, said that a series of anti-terror operations and comprehensive drills are currently underway across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir. These efforts are aimed at neutralizing any potential threats and preempting any untoward incidents during the Prime Minister's visit.

For the past two days, joint security forces comprising personnel from the army, paramilitary forces, and local police have been deployed in and around the Prime Minister's rally venue at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Senior officials from multiple security agencies are closely overseeing the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to ground-level security measures, sensitive areas in many districts of Kashmir are under constant surveillance through a combination of manned patrols and electronic monitoring.

The Jammu and Kashmir police's specialized black panther vehicles have been strategically stationed at key public gathering locations to ensure swift response capabilities.

Air surveillance is being conducted with the assistance of drones, providing real-time intelligence on any suspicious activities in the vicinity of the rally venue. Furthermore, an extensive network of CCTV cameras has been installed around Bakshi Stadium, enabling security personnel to closely monitor the situation and swiftly respond to any potential threats.

To bolster perimeter security, multiple checkpoints have been established on national highways leading to Srinagar, with security personnel equipped with advanced scanning equipment to screen vehicles and individuals entering the city. These measures are designed to fortify security protocols and minimize potential security risks during the Prime Minister's visit.

Sources familiar with the security arrangements have indicated that elite counter-terrorism units, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Service Group (SSG), will be deployed at the Prime Minister's rally venue in Srinagar. Their presence underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the highest level of security for the Prime Minister and all attendees during the rally at Srinagar, kashmir.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

