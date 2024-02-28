English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in JK's Bandipora, Grenades Seized

Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles and 3rd Battalion of the CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Bandipora.

Arawat Mehraj
Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles and 3rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), unearthed a terrorist hideout concealed within the orchards of Ayathmullah in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A senior police official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a search operation aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by terror elements operating in the region. The meticulous search led to the discovery of the hideout, which had been strategically camouflaged amidst the orchards.

Advertisement

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout

During the operation, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), 7 UBGL Grenades, 95 rounds of assorted ammunition, and one bag containing miscellaneous items, said an official to Republic TV.

Advertisement

It was being said that despite some items showing signs of age and rust, their potential for harm remained significant.

The successful bust of the terrorist hideout underscores the unwavering commitment of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region. Authorities have reiterated their determination to continue such operations to root out terrorism and ensure the safety of civilians in Bandipora and surrounding areas.
 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA Is Right

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

4 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

6 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

7 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

9 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

9 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

9 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

9 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

9 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

9 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

9 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

9 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

11 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian Navy Seizes 3100 Kg Narcotics in Arabian Sea, 5 Pakistani Held

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. Ankita Lokhande Says Vicky Jain Refused To Marry Her Initially

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. BJP wins big in Rajya Sabha elections, Congress stumped in Himachal

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh govt to fall? Sukku govt in trouble after RS voting

    Videosan hour ago

  5. Edge-Of-The-Seat Disaster Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo