Updated February 28th, 2024 at 00:44 IST
Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in JK's Bandipora, Grenades Seized
Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles and 3rd Battalion of the CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Bandipora.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles and 3rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), unearthed a terrorist hideout concealed within the orchards of Ayathmullah in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.
A senior police official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a search operation aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by terror elements operating in the region. The meticulous search led to the discovery of the hideout, which had been strategically camouflaged amidst the orchards.
Advertisement
Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout
During the operation, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), 7 UBGL Grenades, 95 rounds of assorted ammunition, and one bag containing miscellaneous items, said an official to Republic TV.
Advertisement
It was being said that despite some items showing signs of age and rust, their potential for harm remained significant.
The successful bust of the terrorist hideout underscores the unwavering commitment of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region. Authorities have reiterated their determination to continue such operations to root out terrorism and ensure the safety of civilians in Bandipora and surrounding areas.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 00:44 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Edge-Of-The-Seat Disaster FilmsWeb Storiesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.