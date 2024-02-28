Advertisement

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles and 3rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), unearthed a terrorist hideout concealed within the orchards of Ayathmullah in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A senior police official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a search operation aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by terror elements operating in the region. The meticulous search led to the discovery of the hideout, which had been strategically camouflaged amidst the orchards.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout

During the operation, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), 7 UBGL Grenades, 95 rounds of assorted ammunition, and one bag containing miscellaneous items, said an official to Republic TV.

It was being said that despite some items showing signs of age and rust, their potential for harm remained significant.

The successful bust of the terrorist hideout underscores the unwavering commitment of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region. Authorities have reiterated their determination to continue such operations to root out terrorism and ensure the safety of civilians in Bandipora and surrounding areas.

