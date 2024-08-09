Published 13:28 IST, August 9th 2024
Security forces detects IED in Kashmir's Kulgam
Security forces on Friday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
Security forces on Friday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said. | Image: PTI/ Representational
