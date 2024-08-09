sb.scorecardresearch

Published 13:28 IST, August 9th 2024

Security forces detects IED in Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces on Friday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Security forces on Friday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said. | Image: PTI/ Representational
