sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Security Forces Directed to Take Necessary Steps to Restore Order, Peace in Manipur: MHA

Published 15:14 IST, November 16th 2024

Security Forces Directed to Take Necessary Steps to Restore Order, Peace in Manipur: MHA

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
6 Militants Arrested in Manipur
Security Forces Directed to Take Necessary Steps to Restore Order, Peace in Manipur: MHA | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:14 IST, November 16th 2024