×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 15th, 2022 at 22:30 IST

'Security forces given full freedom to avenge killing of innocents': J&K LG tells PAGD

J&K LG Manoj Sinha assured PAGD that necessary steps are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of Prime Minister package employees.

Reported by: Kamal Joshi
Manoj Sinha
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During the meeting, the LG informed the Gupkar Alliance that security forces have been given complete freedom to avenge killings of innocents in the Valley, sources told ANI.

Sinha assured PAGD that necessary steps are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of Prime Minister package employees. The meeting was attended by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami and NC MP Hasnain Masoodi.

The Lieutenant Governor said that those aiding and abetting terrorists will not be spared. Furthermore, he said all PM Package employees will be posted to the secure district and Tehsil headquarters. To look after other issues, a special cell has been constituted in the LG secretariat, he added.

The Lt Governor further stated that all parties are invited to offer comments on problems like targeted killing, terrorist elimination, the terror ecosystem, development, youth difficulties, and so on.

'Society much come together as united front to eliminate terror ecosystem'

"My doors are always open for people. All sections of polity and society must come together as a united front to eliminate terror ecosystem," Sinha said. 

On Sunday, LG Manoj Sinha said that security for government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley will be toughened up, as well as an investigation into the tear gas shelling event against them during the protest.

The murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, a government employee on Thursday, triggered protests by the Kashmiri Pandit committee wherein teargases were used to disseminate protestors. Following demonstrations, the J&K government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.

People across the union territory have been protesting over Rahul Bhat's death and calling for security in Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandit government employees on Friday orchestrated a sit-in protest against the killing in Budgam.

Manoj Sinha has announced that a government job will be provided to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family.

Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in Chadoora village in Budgam district, was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. A day later, all three terrorists who killed Bhat were gunned down by security forces.

"The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had said.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Published May 15th, 2022 at 22:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

a few seconds ago
Mohammed Shami

GT replace Shami

a few seconds ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

a few seconds ago
EV incentives for 'Make in India'

New EV policy

a minute ago
Water system

US water system at risk

2 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj at Ayodhya

2 minutes ago
ETF

Motilal Oswal's new ETFs

2 minutes ago
Exam Postponed

MPPSC PCS exam postponed

3 minutes ago
I-T department establishes 24x7 control room to monitor election finances

24x7 Election Vigilance

4 minutes ago
Chevron oil spills settlement

Chevron oil spills

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Maxwell mimics Kohli

8 minutes ago
GUJCET hall ticket out

GUJCET hall ticket out

10 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
ECB risk management guidance

ECB

14 minutes ago
30 Students Rushed to Hospital in Dharavi After Lizard Found in Sambar

Lizard Found in Sambar

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni goes RETRO

16 minutes ago
Rajiv Mehta, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited & Mr. Yash Batra, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited

EV charging infra

16 minutes ago
Taxes with AI

Taxes with AI

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo