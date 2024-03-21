Advertisement

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During the meeting, the LG informed the Gupkar Alliance that security forces have been given complete freedom to avenge killings of innocents in the Valley, sources told ANI.

Sinha assured PAGD that necessary steps are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of Prime Minister package employees. The meeting was attended by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami and NC MP Hasnain Masoodi.

The Lieutenant Governor said that those aiding and abetting terrorists will not be spared. Furthermore, he said all PM Package employees will be posted to the secure district and Tehsil headquarters. To look after other issues, a special cell has been constituted in the LG secretariat, he added.

The Lt Governor further stated that all parties are invited to offer comments on problems like targeted killing, terrorist elimination, the terror ecosystem, development, youth difficulties, and so on.

'Society much come together as united front to eliminate terror ecosystem'

"My doors are always open for people. All sections of polity and society must come together as a united front to eliminate terror ecosystem," Sinha said.

On Sunday, LG Manoj Sinha said that security for government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley will be toughened up, as well as an investigation into the tear gas shelling event against them during the protest.

The murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, a government employee on Thursday, triggered protests by the Kashmiri Pandit committee wherein teargases were used to disseminate protestors. Following demonstrations, the J&K government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.

People across the union territory have been protesting over Rahul Bhat's death and calling for security in Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandit government employees on Friday orchestrated a sit-in protest against the killing in Budgam.

Manoj Sinha has announced that a government job will be provided to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family.

Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in Chadoora village in Budgam district, was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. A day later, all three terrorists who killed Bhat were gunned down by security forces.

"The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had said.

(With ANI inputs)