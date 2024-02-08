Advertisement

Rajouri: Explosives and ammunition, including IEDs and AK bullets, were recovered by security forces in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday (January 11).

The consignement of explosives were recovered in CRPF headed operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The teams of Jammu & Kashmir Police and Bomb Disposal Squad are on the spot, said officials.

The consignment included four tiffin IEDs, a wireless set, a tape recorder and 23 rounds of AK ammunition, the officials added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a seperate incident reported previous month, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs and grenades, were recovered in the Dara Peer Makal area of Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The explosives were recovered by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles during a search operation, the officials added.

“Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages and other unnamed items were recovered from the area,” the officials said. A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation was launched.