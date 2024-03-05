Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir News: Security forces have recovered a packet of 'explosives' in the Panjgrain area near the International Border in Kathua. Prompt action by police, alongside the Border Security Force (BSF), has been taken, with authorities swiftly reaching the site to assess the situation. The recovery has been made in the same area where the recent incident of a Pakistani drone dropping an improvised explosive device (IED) took place a couple of weeks ago.

The senior officer of J&K Police informed Republic that teams have reached the spot including two DySP rank officers and have been informed that the packet is having some explosive; we are ascertaining the facts and details will be shared after taking necessary action. Earlier on 22 Feb 2024, BSF troops observed drone movement in the depth area of village Manihari in Hiranagar area Kathua and engaged the drone by fire. BSF recovered an IED that was dropped by a Pakistan drone from across the border.