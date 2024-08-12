sb.scorecardresearch
  • Security Forces Widen Search in J-K's Anantnag to Flush Out Terrorists

Published 15:05 IST, August 12th 2024

Security Forces Widen Search in J-K's Anantnag to Flush Out Terrorists

Anti-terror operation in the forest area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Monday as security forces widened the search area

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The operation to hunt down the ultras continued for the third day despite the challenging topography.
The operation to hunt down the ultras continued for the third day despite the challenging topography.
