Published 15:05 IST, August 12th 2024
Security Forces Widen Search in J-K's Anantnag to Flush Out Terrorists
Anti-terror operation in the forest area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Monday as security forces widened the search area
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The operation to hunt down the ultras continued for the third day despite the challenging topography. | Image: PTI/ Representational
