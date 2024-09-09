Published 20:25 IST, September 9th 2024
Security Guard Slits Wife, Daughter’s Throat Then Commits Suicide In Tripura
In South Tripura’s Baikhora Police Station area, a security guard killed his wife and 3-year-old daughter by slitting their throat before committing suicide.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Security Guard Slits Wife, Daughter’s Throat Then Commits Suicide In Tripura | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
