  • Security Guard Slits Wife, Daughter’s Throat Then Commits Suicide In Tripura

Published 20:25 IST, September 9th 2024

Security Guard Slits Wife, Daughter’s Throat Then Commits Suicide In Tripura

In South Tripura’s Baikhora Police Station area, a security guard killed his wife and 3-year-old daughter by slitting their throat before committing suicide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stab
Security Guard Slits Wife, Daughter’s Throat Then Commits Suicide In Tripura | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
20:25 IST, September 9th 2024