Security Heightened in Mumbai for Ram Navami, City Police on High Alert

New Delhi: As Ram Navami celebrations approach, security measures across several states, including Mumbai, have been significantly ramped up to ensure peaceful processions. Authorities are deploying thousands of police personnel, drones, and CCTV cameras to monitor the events.

Over 13,500 Police Personnel Deployed

In Mumbai, one of the largest cities hosting Ram Navami celebrations, over 13,500 police personnel have been mobilized.

This includes 11,000 constables, 2,500 officers, and 51 assistant commissioners of police, all working together to ensure the safety of the processions.

The city's authorities have also deployed nine platoons from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and other specialized units, including drones and CCTV cameras, to monitor sensitive areas like Malvani and Malad.

These precautions come in response to recent violence, such as the clashes in Nagpur on March 17, and the anticipated large crowds expected for the Ram Navami processions.

Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on High Alert

Ayodhya, a key location for Ram Navami celebrations, has seen enhanced security with authorities implementing strict measures. Local police, under the direction of DGP Prashant Kumar, have been instructed to identify sensitive areas and work closely with religious leaders to maintain peace.

Special traffic management systems, firefighting equipment, drones, and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the processions and ensure that no untoward incidents occur. The increased security presence is also seen at railway and bus stations to manage the large influx of devotees expected in the city.

Kolkata's Major Security Preparations

Kolkata, another major city witnessing grand Ram Navami celebrations, has outlined comprehensive security measures to handle more than 50 rallies, including five major processions scheduled for April 6. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma has confirmed that an additional 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to assist in maintaining peace.

With around 20 Hindu organizations planning over 2,000 rallies across West Bengal, authorities have been working closely with community leaders to ensure smooth celebrations. Security forces will be on the ground until April 7, monitoring key locations and ensuring that the processions remain peaceful.

Odisha and Other States Ramp Up Security