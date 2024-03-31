Advertisement

The service weapon of a security officer posted at Cliff House — the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — went off accidentally on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred while the security officer was cleaning his pistol, an officer from Museum police station said.

“No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 9.15 AM,” the officer said.

He also said that the CM was not believed to be present at Cliff House at that time.