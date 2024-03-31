Updated December 6th, 2022 at 13:24 IST
Security officer’s gun goes off accidentally at Kerala CM’s residence
The incident occurred while the security officer was cleaning his pistol, an officer from Museum police station said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The service weapon of a security officer posted at Cliff House — the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — went off accidentally on Tuesday morning.
“No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 9.15 AM,” the officer said.
He also said that the CM was not believed to be present at Cliff House at that time.
Published December 6th, 2022 at 13:24 IST
