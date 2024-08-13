Published 15:02 IST, August 13th 2024
Security Tightened in Kashmir Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations
Adequate security arrangements have been made in Kashmir to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with a multi-tier security set put
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Adequate security arrangements have been made in Kashmir to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with a multi-tier security set put | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:02 IST, August 13th 2024