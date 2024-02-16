Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Seema Haider’s 1st Husband Hires Lawyer in India to Bring His Children Back in Pakistan

Seema's estranged husband in Pakistan, has sought legal recourse to secure custody of his children through the services of Indian lawyer.

Isha Bhandari
Seema Haider’s 1st Husband Hires Lawyer in India to Bring His Children Back in Pakistan
Seema Haider’s 1st Husband Hires Lawyer in India to Bring His Children Back in Pakistan | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The first husband of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally crossed into India with her four children in 2023, has enlisted the help of an Indian lawyer to reclaim custody of his underage kids. Renowned Pakistani human rights activist Ansar Burney revealed this development in Karachi on Friday, shedding light on the ongoing dispute. Seema Haider's journey made headlines last year when Indian authorities discovered her residing with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The couple's relationship, which reportedly blossomed through a mobile game, has since led to Seema's pregnancy with Sachin Meena.

Seema Haider’s estranged husband in Pakistan wants children back 

Ghulam Haider, Seema's estranged husband in Pakistan, has sought legal recourse to secure custody of his children through the services of Indian lawyer Ali Momin. Burney, emphasized the legal complexities surrounding the case, particularly regarding the religious conversion of underage children.

Despite Seema’s decision to stay, Ghulam Haider asserts his rights as a father to bring his children back to Pakistan.

In response to the developments, A P Singh, the legal representative of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, stated that they were not officially informed of the legal proceedings initiated by Ghulam Haider.

Meanwhile, the case of Seema and Meena remains under investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad, following their arrest in July 2023. 

Despite being granted bail, the couple continues to reside together in Greater Noida as authorities conduct separate inquiries into their situation.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

