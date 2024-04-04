×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Seema Haider's Pakistani Husband Writes to Noida Police, Demands Her Narco Test

Raising questions over the motive behind Seema’s entry to India from Pakistan, Ghulam demanded a narco test of his wife.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Is Seema Haider pregnant? Reports suggest Pak woman expecting her 5th child with Sachin
She hit the headlines in July when Indian authorities found her living with Indian national (now her husband) Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Ghulam Haider, the husband of Seema Haider who allegedly entered India illegally via Nepal in May 2023 to tie the know with Sachin Meena, has written a letter to Noida Police. Ghulam Haider sent the letter to the police through his Indian lawyer Momin Malik. Republic Media has accessed the letter.

In the letter, Ghulam Haider appealed to become a witness in the case registered against Seema Haider. Ghulam filed a complaint in Noida court accusing his wife and her partner Sachin Meena of 'cheating', said reports. Ghulam Haider, represented by his Indian lawyer Momin Malik, has taken legal action against Seema and Sachin under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC. As reported by a leading daily, Momin alleged that Seema has not finalised her divorce proceedings with Ghulam Haider, making her marriage to Sachin invalid.

Raising questions over the motive behind Seema’s entry to India from Pakistan, Ghulam demanded a narco test of his wife.

He also accused her of selling his house at a lesser price. He claimed his house was valued at Rs 18 lakh but she sold it for Rs 12 lakh. 

Seema’s three children who came to India with their mother have not met their father, so Ghulam appealed to meet his children. In his letter, he accused Seema of coming to India from Pakistan in a fraudulent manner.

Earlier this month, Seema Haider had hogged the limelight for lauding the Centre’s move to notify the rules of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Seema who claims to have adopted Hinduism and married Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena, also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and claimed that the CAA would help her get Indian citizenship.

Seema, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, in May last year took her children and left her home in Karachi to travel to India via Nepal.

She hit the headlines in July when Indian authorities found her living with Indian national (now her husband) Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

