Seema Haider Summoned on May 27 After Pak Husband Moves Noida Court

Advertisement

New Delhi: Pakistani national Seema Haider, who entered India illegally to tie the knot with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, she has met online, has been summoned by a family court in Noida.

Her Pakistani husband, Ghulam Haider, has challenged her marriage with Sachin Meena.

Advertisement

At the time when Seema sneaked into India along with her four minor children last year in May, she was married to Ghulam Haider.

As Seema and Sachin claim, they had met online while playing mobile game PUBG. The duo claim to have tied the knot in Nepal’s Kathmandu last year.

Advertisement

A resident of Karachi, Ghulam Haider had filed a petition in a Noida court through an Indian lawyer Momin Malik and challenged the validity of Seema's marriage with Sachin. Last month, the duo also celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Seema and Sachin along with their lawyer and Seema's brother AP Singh, the priest who performed the marriage, have been summoned by the family court of District Court.

Advertisement

The matter has been listed for hearing on May 27. Apart from their marriage, the process of adoption of children and religious conversion were also challenged in the court.

