Seema Haider’s Deepfake AI Video With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral

New Delhi: A shocking video circulating on social media purportedly showing Pakistani woman Seema Haider with severe facial injuries has sparked outrage, alleging she was brutally thrashed in Greater Noida. However, authorities have refuted the claims, stating the video is a deepfake, and no such incident of violence occurred.

In the video, Seema Haider is depicted with bruises, a swollen eye, and injuries to her lip, suggesting she was assaulted. Reports initially suggested a fight erupted between Seema and her husband, Sachin Meena, leading to the alleged assault.

However, upon investigation, the Noida Police contacted Seema Haider and clarified that the video is AI-generated and not a true representation of events.

Seema Haider confirmed she had not been subjected to any physical violence. It was revealed that false rumors of a fight between Seema and Sachin circulated on social media, contributing to the spread of misinformation.