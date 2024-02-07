Advertisement

Pune: A trip to Taihini Ghat, a selfie point turned tragic for a 30-year-old techie from Pune earlier this week after he fell off a cliff. The mishap occurred when the software engineer, identified as Pranay Pawar, en route to Mahad on his motorcycle. fell off a 600-foot cliff in Tamhini Ghat.

Locals recovered his abandoned bike, backpack, mobile, and documents.

Responding promptly to a call for help from the police, a team of seven rescuers swiftly arrived at the site.

After descending approximately 600 feet, they discovered the body of Pawar entangled in a tree. A senior official of the rescue team highlighted the body found entangled in a tree.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks associated with visiting picturesque locations, emphasizing the need for caution, particularly in areas characterized by steep terrain.