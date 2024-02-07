Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
Trip to Selfie Point Turns Tragic After 30-Year-Old Pune Techie Falls 600ft From Tamhini Ghat
Locals recovered his abandoned bike, backpack, mobile, and documents.
Pune: A trip to Taihini Ghat, a selfie point turned tragic for a 30-year-old techie from Pune earlier this week after he fell off a cliff. The mishap occurred when the software engineer, identified as Pranay Pawar, en route to Mahad on his motorcycle. fell off a 600-foot cliff in Tamhini Ghat.
Responding promptly to a call for help from the police, a team of seven rescuers swiftly arrived at the site.
After descending approximately 600 feet, they discovered the body of Pawar entangled in a tree. A senior official of the rescue team highlighted the body found entangled in a tree.
This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks associated with visiting picturesque locations, emphasizing the need for caution, particularly in areas characterized by steep terrain.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:58 IST
