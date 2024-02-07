Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Selfie Turns Fatal for Man After He Falls Into a Gorge in MP's Mandu
The fatal selfie incident occurred at Kakda Kho, a deep gorge that attracts tourists in Mandu, some 35km from the district headquarters, an official said.
DHAR, MADHYA PRADESH: Taking a selfie proved fatal for a man as he fell into a deep gorge while clicking his own photo in Mandu, a famous tourist town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, on Wednesday, police said.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Monika Singh said the deceased, Dinesh Lodhi, had come to Mandu along with three friends from Indore.
He slipped and plunged into the gorge while clicking a selfie near a tree, the officer said.
A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team later took out his body from the gorge, Singh said.
Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
