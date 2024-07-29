Published 08:41 IST, July 29th 2024
Sena (UBT) leader's Son, Milind More Dies of Heart Attack During Quarrel wit Autorickshaw DriVER
Milind More, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The 45-year-old son of a Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:41 IST, July 29th 2024