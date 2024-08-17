sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Send Law And Order Report Every 2 Hours': Centre Directs Police Forces Across Nation

Published 00:22 IST, August 18th 2024

The Ministry of Home Affairs reportedly asked all the police forces across the nation to send law and order reports every 2 hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi & Amit Shah
Centre directs all the police forces across the nation to send law and order report every 2 hours amidst ongoing outrage over Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident | Image: PTI
  • 3 min read
21:15 IST, August 17th 2024