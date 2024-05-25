Advertisement

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a speeding car fatally knocked down a senior citizen inside a civic hospital in central Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The mishap was reported on the premises of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital, on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be established. “Primary information suggests the woman was hit by a car but we are waiting for the hospital’s version before registering a case,” news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The police have confirmed that the woman died due to a car accident on the hospital premises. Police have launched an investigation into the case. More details are awaited.

Drink Driving Case in Nagpur

In a separate incident, a man driving a car, allegedly in an inebriated state, hit a family which resulted in the injuries of three, including a woman, her son and a three-month-old baby in Nagpur.

The incident was reported near Zenda Chowk on Friday night. All three injured were rushed to the hospital where they were receiving treatment. The toddler is said to be in a critical condition.

Police said that liquor bottles and narcotic substances were recovered from the car involved in the accident. Soon after the accident, locals rushed to the rescue of the family and caught hold of one of the accused just when they were attempting to flee the spot. Anguished by the carelessness of the driver, a huge crowd gathered at the accident spot and vandalised the speeding vehicle and thrashed one of the car occupants, attracting police intervention.

The three youths and the car driver have been detained in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard. More details are awaited.