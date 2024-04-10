×

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 15:09 IST

Senior MCD officials to be in field before office starts to inspect work: Delhi LG

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A day after MCD launched a 'Jan Sunwai' campaign, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said that additional commissioner and zonal deputy commissioners have been instructed to be in field before office starts to inspect and ensure work is being done, and be present in office later to meet people for an hour to redress their problems.  After receiving a "large number of complaints" from the general public and civic employees, authorities at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had decided that a daily 'Jan Sunwai' will be held at its headquarters and the zonal offices to address grievances, officials had said on Friday.

Delhi Lt Governor on Saturday tweeted on this public hearing by the MCD: "Addl.& Zonal Dy. Commissioners of #MCD have been instructed to be in field before office starts to inspect & ensure work & be present in office between 12-1 PM to meet people & redress their problems. I appeal to people of Delhi to utilise this interface & help MCD serve better. #JanSunwai".

The MCD had launched the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign on Friday and said, this effort will prove to be a "milestone in the dissemination of civic services".

According to an official order dated June 3, Additional Commissioner (HQ), MCD, shall hold public hearings on all working days at the Civic Center, headquarters of the MCD, from 12 noon to 1 PM.

Similarly, zonal deputy commissioners shall also hold public hearings on all working days from 12 noon to 1 PM at their respective zonal offices, it said.

Residents of two wards under Keshavpuram Zone of the MCD on Saturday complained to civic authorities about poor upkeep of parks, encroachment and menace of stray dogs and cattle.

They raised the issue during a public interaction programme --  'Samvad se Samadhan, Nigam Aapke Dwar' held under the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign of the MCD. PTI KND RCJ

Published June 5th, 2022 at 15:09 IST

