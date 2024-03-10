×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Sense Of Nostalgia: Food Vlogger Makes Fun Of Vistara Airlines For Serving 'Inedible' Meal On Flight

Viral: Food Vlogger claimed that the food on the Vistara plane was similar to the “inedible meals served in a badly run hostel mess by indifferent cooks.”

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Food Vlogger Mocks Vistara Airlines For Serving 'Bad' Meal On Flight
Food Vlogger Mocks Vistara Airlines For Serving 'Bad' Meal On Flight | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Viral: The lunch that was provided to food YouTuber Kripal Amanna during a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi was recently reviewed. Amanna claimed that the food on the planes was similar to the “inedible meals served in a badly run hostel mess by indifferent cooks.”

The vlogger posted a picture of his non-vegetarian dinner together with a chocolate dessert on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wow! @airvistara your main meal aboard UK820 this evening evoked a sense of nostalgia! That of near inedible meals served in a badly run hostel mess by indifferent cooks! Insipid flavours, the sort of texture that would indicate the chicken should have ideally been consumed hours ago, and the chocolate dessert, benchmarked perhaps to  a kindergarten cookery project. Amazing!"

The airlines reacted to the critical review from the food vloggers. "Hi Kripal, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind, and we are disheartened to note of your disappointment," Vistara responded. In order to "look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest," the airlines also requested that the Vlogger message them with information about his flight, among other things.

Many comments were made in response to the vloggers' review, which grabbed attention online. The video received an incredible 148.6K views and tons of likes after it was posted. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Viral

