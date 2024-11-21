sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Sensex, Nifty Tumble Amid Broad-Based Selloff; Adani Group Stocks Nosedive

Published 17:14 IST, November 21st 2024

Sensex, Nifty Tumble Amid Broad-Based Selloff; Adani Group Stocks Nosedive

The Nifty also bounced back on Tuesday after falling in the past seven trading days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sensex, Nifty
Sensex, Nifty tumble amid broad-based selloff; Adani group stocks nosedive | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:14 IST, November 21st 2024