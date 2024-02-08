Advertisement

Kashmir: A day after People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape in a car accident, her party leader, on Friday, challenged the security protocols concerning Mufti.

A senior PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Naeem Akhtar said the 'lapses' in Mufti's security were ‘evident.’

Akhtar took to X and wrote, “In the recent incident where Mehbooba Mufti narrowly escaped a road accident, serious security lapses were evident. The management of Local Road Clearances for X Plus protected vehicles during the incident was inadequate, posing a significant security concern.”

He added, “Delayed Arrangement of Alternative Car: The fact that it took an hour to arrange an alternative car from Srinagar for the security department is unacceptable. Z security typically includes an optional car in the escort, highlighting a serious lapse in preparedness.”

Akhtar expressed concern over the removal of Mufti's spare car, a standard component of escort duty, describing it as deeply troubling and raising questions about the security protocols in place for the former Union minister.

Akhtar added, “Lack of Police Statement: The absence of a police statement on the matter raises further concerns and underscores the need for transparency and accountability in addressing these security lapses.”

He stated, “Need for Urgent Attention: These lapses demand immediate attention and clarification from the authorities to ensure the safety and security of public leader.”

Two people, including Mufti's security personnel, were injured on Thursday after Mufti's car collided with a civilian's car at Sangam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.