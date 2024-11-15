Published 12:10 IST, November 15th 2024
Servitors Among 6 Arrested for Theft at Famed Odisha Temple
Silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen from the temple, a 'Shakta Pith' located on a hilltop in Purushottampur, on November 4.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Servitors Among 6 Arrested for Theft at Famed Odisha Temple | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:10 IST, November 15th 2024