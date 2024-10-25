sb.scorecardresearch
  • Sessions Court Grants Bail to Sanjay Raut as He Challenges Conviction in Defamation Case

Published 16:46 IST, October 25th 2024

A sessions court here on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut as he challenged his conviction in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sanjay Raut
Sessions Court Grants Bail to Sanjay Raut as He Challenges Conviction in Defamation Case | Image: PTI
16:46 IST, October 25th 2024