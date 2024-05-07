Advertisement

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday took stock of the progress of construction of eight mohalla clinics in his Ballimaran Assembly segment and asked officials to set a tentative deadline for completion of the project, according to an official statement.

During a meeting with officials of PWD, DUSIB, DJB, MCD and the CDMO, the food and civil supplies minister said the construction work should be completed in a time-bound manner.

The mohalla clinics are to be constructed at Lal Kuan Main Road, Baradari Main Road, Chamelian Road inside Fire brigade office, Bara Hindu Rao Main Road, Sarai Khaleel DDA Flats, Qutub Road-Jal Board Office, Sher Ka Pinjara Near Eidgah and Gali Tel Mill- DUSIB Barat Ghar.

"He asked the officials concerned to set a tentative deadline for the construction of the mohalla clinics at identified sites. The construction process should be completed in a stipulated time without any delay. The minister issued strict instructions to remove all encroachments and illegal occupations expeditiously in the area," the statement said.

Hussain said it is necessary to have coordination between various government agencies so that public money can be utilised properly and projects are completed in time. He directed officials to have the services of the gynaecologist and related diagnostic tests at the clinic.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to all residents within a one-kilometre radius of their homes. Mohalla clinic health service is aimed at providing adequate primary medical facilities to residents in their vicinity," Hussain said. PTI AKM NSD NSD