Vadodara: A school picnic turned tragic as 16 people—14 students and two teachers died after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. The incident took place in the afternoon when two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni Lake. "Till now, 14 children and two teachers have died in the tragedy. One student, who was rescued, is undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital," said an official of the Harni Police Station.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | Chief Fire Officer Parth Brahmbhatt gives details on the boat capsize incident. pic.twitter.com/Y2fT1ZD6hU — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ayan Anees Gandhi (13), Roshni Shinde (10), Rutwi Shah (10), Jahabiya Mohammad Yunus Subedar (10), Sakina Sheikh, Muhiba Sheikh, Ayesha Kothari, V Nizama, Nancy Machchi and two other unidentified children — a boy and a girl. Two teachers who lost their lives in the mishap were — Falguni Patel and Chhaya Surti — both aged 45.



Officials carrying out rescue ops

PMO Announces Ex-Gratia

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the survivors. “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” a statement from the PMO said.

Gujarat Govt Swings Into Action

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the mishap, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "This is a very sad incident. Condolences to the families of those who have died. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. 10 people have been rescued. The government has taken the incident very seriously and necessary instructions have been issued."

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also paid condolences and said that rescue operations are underway. “The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara's Harani lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives,” the CM said.

“My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The rescue operation of the students and teachers on board the boat is currently going on. The system has been instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims of the accident,” he added.