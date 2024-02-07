English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Picnic Turns Tragic: 14 Schoolkids, 2 Teachers Dead as Boat Capsizes in Vadodara's Harni Lake

At least 12 students are suspected to have lost their lives in Gujarat's Vadodara after a boat capsized in the Harni Lake.

Digital Desk
Vadodara Boat Capsize
Vadodara Boat Capsize | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Vadodara: A school picnic turned tragic as 16 people14 students and two teachers died after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. The incident took place in the afternoon when two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni Lake. "Till now, 14 children and two teachers have died in the tragedy. One student, who was rescued, is undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital," said an official of the Harni Police Station. 

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ayan Anees Gandhi (13), Roshni Shinde (10), Rutwi Shah (10), Jahabiya Mohammad Yunus Subedar (10), Sakina Sheikh, Muhiba Sheikh, Ayesha Kothari, V Nizama, Nancy Machchi and two other unidentified children — a boy and a girl. Two teachers who lost their lives in the mishap were — Falguni Patel and Chhaya Surti — both aged 45. 
 

Officials carrying out rescue ops

PMO Announces Ex-Gratia 

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the survivors.  “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” a statement from the PMO said.

Gujarat Govt Swings Into Action

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the mishap, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "This is a very sad incident. Condolences to the families of those who have died. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. 10 people have been rescued. The government has taken the incident very seriously and necessary instructions have been issued."

Advertisement

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also paid condolences and said that rescue operations are underway. “The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara's Harani lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives,” the CM said. 

“My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The rescue operation of the students and teachers on board the boat is currently going on. The system has been instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims of the accident,” he added.  

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday To Debut With Mohit Suri's Love Saga

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. SIA Conducts Raid at Residence of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement