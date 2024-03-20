×

Updated February 1st, 2022 at 20:29 IST

Seven more covid deaths in HP, 1,403 fresh cases

The Covid pandemic claimed seven more lives with the death toll due to it reaching 3,990 on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh as the state recorded 1,403 fresh cases of infection, taking the tally to 2,72,952, an HP Health Department official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The victims included four women and three men in the age group of 52 to 75 years, he added.

The victims included four women and three men in the age group of 52 to 75 years, he added.

Two deaths each were reported in Shimla and Una and one each in Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur, he added.

The highest 283 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 240 in Shimla, 193 in Mandi,150 in Solan,123 in Hamirpur, 92 in Bilaspur, 91 in Una, 86 in Sirmaur, 68 in Chamba, 56 in Kullu, 17 in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 9,672 today from 9,281 on Monday, the official said.

Besides, 1,005 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,59,273, he said. 

Published February 1st, 2022 at 20:29 IST

