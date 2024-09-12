sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:38 IST, September 12th 2024

Seven Persons Killed After 400-Year-Old Wall Collapsed Due to Heavy Rains in MP's Datia

Seven persons killed in wall collapse due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Datia town: Official.

The wall of 400-year-old Rajgarh Fort in Datia collapsed after which at least nine people were burried after the collapse. 
14:03 IST, September 12th 2024