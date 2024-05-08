Advertisement

Hyderabad: As many as seven persons were killed in a wall collapse in Hyderabad, said police. The incident happened on Tuesday evening when a retaining wall at an under construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area. The deceased also includes a four-year old child.

According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said.

Rain and thunderstorm led to disruption in electricity supply and traffic snarls and other rain-related incidents in Hyderabad Tuesday evening. The DRF ( Disaster Relief Force) teams were deployed and were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the situation from Warangal where he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, directed officials to take steps to drain out the water on the roads and to resume electricity supply.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Danakishore along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose visited various waterlogging points areas and gave instructions to DRF teams on ground in the city.

