Updated December 15th, 2022 at 14:27 IST

Seven rescued from traffickers in Assam

Seven people from Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam were rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in Kamrup district of Assam, an official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Six women and a child were rescued from a house near Rangia railway station.

The police on Wednesday night launched an operation after getting a tip-off that some people from outside the state were confined by a gang of human traffickers.

"Our team found six women and a child confined in a house at Koriara village near Rangia railway station. The culprits, however, managed to escape," the official said.

The victims were brought from Tripura and Jharkhand, while some were from Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam, the official said.

"Our investigation is on to nab the culprits," he added. 

Published December 15th, 2022 at 14:27 IST

