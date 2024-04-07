×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

Several Coaches of Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express Train Damaged as Speeding Car Rams Into It

According to assistant loco pilot Amarjeet Kumar, three coaches of the train got damaged in the incident.

New Delhi: Several coaches of Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express train were damaged after a high-speed car broke the closed railway crossing and rammed into it.

According to assistant loco pilot Amarjeet Kumar, three coaches of the train got damaged in the incident. The incident led to disruption in the train service as it was halted.

The incident occurred when the Amritsar-bound train was crossing from Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh.

"A car broke a railway crossing and hit the train. This has caused damage to 3 coaches of the train. The train is halted because of this. The train is Hirakud Express... It is moving towards Amritsar from Visakhapatnam..."

More details are awaited. 
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

