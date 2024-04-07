Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP | Image:ANI

New Delhi: The driver of the car that broke the barrier of a closed railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh and rammed into the running Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express train, died on the spot whereas another car occupant got severely injured, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place around Saturday midnight in Jaithari area, they said.

#WATCH | Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh: Several coaches of Visakhapatnam - Amritsar Hirakud Express train were damaged after a high-speed car broke the closed railway crossing and rammed into the train. pic.twitter.com/RRxz3tgRnV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)



The car broke the closed railway crossing and hit the Hirakud Express, Bilaspur-based South East Central Railways public relations officer Ambikesh Sahu told PTI over phone.

The car driver, identified as Narendra Verma, died on the spot and another vehicle occupant received injuries, Jaithari police station inspector PC Kol.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and removed the damaged car from the tracks to smoothen rail traffic, he said.

No one on board the train was injured, Sahu said.

The Hirakud Express resumed its onward journey from Anuppur station after replacement of its three coaches affected in the incident, the official said.

The injured car occupant, Parmeshwar Sahu, a resident of Chhindwara district in MP, was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for advance health care following doctor's advice, Kol said.

(With PTI inputs)