Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Delhi Weather: 28 Trains Delayed, Flight Operations Disrupted Amid Dense Fog

Several flights are facing delays at Delhi airport due to fog.

Manisha Roy
Several Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport Due to Fog
A layer of fog enveloped the airport area in Delhi | Image:ANI
New Delhi: As the national capital continues to reel under cold weather and foggy conditions, several flights are facing delays at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning.

News agency ANI has shared the visuals on social media platform X wherein a layer of fog can be seen enveloping the airport area. The list of flights facing delays on Tuesday includes Air India’s Delhi-Port Blair flight and Flynas’s Delhi-Riyadh flight. 

Trains delayed in Delhi

The dense fog has also led to disruptions in the rail network with 28 trains scheduled to arrive at Delhi railway stations running late. 

The trains arriving late in Delhi include Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Exp, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Jammutawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Banglore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Azamgarh-delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Exp, Banaras-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, Mbdp Pratapgarh-Delhi Jn Express, Dehradun-delhi Jn Masoori Express, Vasco-nizamuddin Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin Express, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Brahmputra Mail and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express.

Yellow alert over fog in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cold day for Delhi today. It said that the minimum temperature in Delhi would be 7 degree Celsius and the maximum would be 18 degree Celsius today. A yellow alert over fog has been issued for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. In its prediction on Monday, it had predicted that Delhi and its adjoining areas may also witness dense to very dense fog in the next 24 hours. 

In its earlier post on X, it said,” Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4-5 days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.”

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 07:12 IST

