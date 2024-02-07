English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

Several Flights Delayed as Dense Fog Causes Low Visibility in North India

Flights continue to remain disturbed amid low visibility due to dense fog across northern India.

Tanisha Rajput
Many flights have been delayed due to dense fog. | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Flight operations continue to remain disturbed amid the unfavourable weather conditions in north India. On Saturday, as per several Indian airlines, several flights were delayed due to low visibility amid the fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Passengers face difficulty as they await the movement of their scheduled flights several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.    

Furthermore, in a tweet posted by Spicejet, several departing and arriving flights are likely to be affected in Dharamshala (DHM), due to poor visibility and urged its passengers to keep a tab on their respective flight status.

It also issued a similar warning for flights operating in Jammu. The post read, "Due to poor visibility in Jammu (IXJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via."

Published January 20th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

