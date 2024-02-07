Advertisement

New Delhi: Flight operations continue to remain disturbed amid the unfavourable weather conditions in north India. On Saturday, as per several Indian airlines, several flights were delayed due to low visibility amid the fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Passengers face difficulty as they await the movement of their scheduled flights several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.

Furthermore, in a tweet posted by Spicejet, several departing and arriving flights are likely to be affected in Dharamshala (DHM), due to poor visibility and urged its passengers to keep a tab on their respective flight status.

It also issued a similar warning for flights operating in Jammu. The post read, "Due to poor visibility in Jammu (IXJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via."

